The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN has appealed to airlines, Stakeholders in the Aviation space and the travelling public to be patient and cooperate with the agency as they move from the old terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport to the new one in order to ensure safe and seamless travel.

The Ultimatum issued by the New Minister for Aviation is slated for the 1st of October, but the recent fire outbreak has forced the immediate movement from the old terminal to the new one, and passengers are feeling the heat

In its bid to ensure a more secured Airport, FAAN has introduced an innovative camera which is 24 hours and Climate friendly with a capacity of more than 4 Kilometres to detect unscrupulous movement in and around the Airport

There are obvious improvements to be made at the Murtala Muhammed International Airports especially with the movements from the old terminal to the new, the Managing Director of FAAN says they are working towards achieving Success

Every day, Passengers travel in and out of Nigeria, and either via the arrival or departure route, they want a stress-free process.