The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has said that the e-gate being installed at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport will improve security and reduce personal contact with immigration officials.

The minister’s remark is coming on the heels of a tour of immigration facilities.

The first stop is the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport where electronic gates are being installed.

The e-gates are expected to reduce the time it will take a traveller to get screened and documented.

Next is the immigration headquarters where work is ongoing at the command and control centre.

When completed, it would be the hub for the e-gates across the country.

A lot is expected from the projects in the wake of the security challenges in the country.