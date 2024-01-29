Abia State Government has presented Staff of Office to the newly selected Eze Aro the ninth in Arochukwu, Eberechukwu Oji.

Earlier, Eze Godwin Idei, was crowned Eze Aro of Arochukwu kingdom by the traditional ruler of Ibom Isii, Eze Nwa Kanu.

A situation that caused tension in the community, where it was gathered that the state government was yet to recognise him.

Few hours ago, Abia State Government, announced his dethronement and later crowned Eberechukwu Oji, the new Eze Aro.

It said the action was based on the report of the Board of Inquiry into allegations of misconduct against Eze Ibom who is the king maker.

Presenting the staff of office, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, wants the new Eze Aro to ensure peace and unity among his people.

Advertisement

He maintains that government has no hands in the selection process of the new traditional ruler but only followed the constitution in respect to the autonomous communities in the State.

The traditional ruler lauded Governor Alex Otti, for resolving the kingship tussle in Arochukwu.

For him, the move marks a turning point for the kingdom.

The stool of the Eze Aro, as a paramount ruler of Arochukwu kingdom has existed for centuries.

Now, it is expected that he will entrench lasting peace in the community, for greater posterity.