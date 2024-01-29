The National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, under the leadership of the Acting President, Isa Ore, has constituted a caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of the association in Ondo State.

This meeting became necessary, due to the crisis that engulfed the Ondo State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW.

The crisis culminated in the suspension of the union in the state.

Addressing members of the union, the Acting President of NURTW, Isa Ore announced the setting up of a caretaker committee for the union in the state.

Ore named a 7-member committee, headed by Ademola Odudu, to take charge of the union in the state.

But the announcement did not go down well with most of the members of the union.

Advertisement

They kicked against the choice of Odudu, but the caretaker committee appealed to members to unite in the interest of peace in the union.

They also promised to carry members in the eighteen local government areas of the state along in the scheme of things.

Earlier, the Acting General Secretary of NURTW, Kayode Adeyangi appealed to members to shun acts that could jeopardise the move to upturn the suspension of the union in the state.