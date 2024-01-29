The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency has released the State Air Quality Index Report.

According to the report from LASEPA, Ojo in Ojo LG area of the State is Hazardous, Ikorodu, Shomolu, Ketu and environs are rated Very Unhealthy.

LASEPA also urges residents to take note of the Air Quality Index Report and mask up.

Going further, it advised that parents, carers and child minders be more proactive as regards the health of young kids and adults alike.

It calls on people to take as much precautions as possible.

Prevention according to the agency is cheaper than cure.

It provided the following Little tips:-

✓ Let’s mask up when going out

✓ Dress in layers when going out in the morning due to the cold and remove layers as the day progresses to sunny and hot.

✓ Keep hydrated. Not caffeinated drinks please. Water and fruit infused water is advisable.

✓ Increase fruits and veggies intake to boost immunity.

✓ Ensure rooms and offices are well ventilated.

✓ Pay attention to health, body changes and seek prompt medical attention when necessary.