To improve food security and sustainability in Africa, a cross section of experts and researchers have suggested the use of technology and innovation for intensive agriculture to close the yield gap between Africa and other continents.

The experts disclosed this at a forum held recently in Ibadan.

According to the Global Report on Food Crises in 2022, at least one in five Africans goes to bed hungry and an estimated 140 million people in Africa face acute food insecurity.

Worried about this growing development, Various international research groups, such as the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research, among others, gathered in Ibadan to collectively address the concerns of hunger in Africa.

To them, Africa is experiencing this challenge because it does not produce enough for its population but relies on importation despite its fertile land.

The experts revealed that with the population growth rate of Africa, we have no less than 300 million people going hungry every day in Africa and appealed to countries that are providing resources not to give up on this gesture.

Eight reports were presented by some of the research groups at the meeting, which highlighted the activities of the groups towards enhancing food and nutrition security and sustainability plan in Africa.