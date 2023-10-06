The National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW has appealed to Osun, Ondo and Oyo state governments to lift ban on the activities of the union in their states to allow a seamless representation of southwest at its National convention

They made the appeal at the Zonal National delegate conference of the Union held at the zonal secretariat of the union in Osogbo.

Ban had been placed on the activities of the NURTW in five out of the six states in the southwest until recently when that of Lagos was lifted.

This Zonal delegate Conference was to elect three delegates that will represent the zone at its National delegate Conference slated for the 25th of October but this could not be achieved due to the inactiveness of the Union in Osun, Ondo, Ogun and Oyo States.

The Zonal delegate Conference has now been postponed to the 19th of September with the hope that the Governors of the affected states would have lifted the ban.

They said the presidency of the Union has been zoned to the southwest and nothing must work against it

The Union also passed a resolution that Musiliu Akinsanya known as ‘MC Oluomo’ should act as the Zonal Chairman of the Union for the time being.

The acting National President of the Union, Tajudeen Baruwa said that it is time to chart a new course for the union.

Representatives of security operatives including the Police, DSS and the FRSC attended the event.