Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has lifted ban on the National Union of Road Transport Workers months after it was proscribed by the state government.

This is coming hours after the Chairman of the Lagos Parks and Garages, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, announced his return to the union.

The Lagos state government had few years ago suspended the union following outbreak of leadership crisis arising from the suspension of MC Oluomo as the chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the union.

MC Oluomo was suspended by the Prof. Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa-led administration over what it described as gross misconduct and abuse of office.

However, Tajudeen Agbede, factional president of the NURTW overruled MC Oluomo’s suspension and declared it null and void.