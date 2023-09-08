An Akure based lawyer, Femi Emodamori has instituted a suit at the Federal High Court against the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to publish and avail him the certified true copies of the 2021 and 2022 Audited Annual Financial Statements.

He also sought the audited 2023 Election Expenses of all the political parties in Nigeria.

His demand is in line with Section 225(1)-(2) and Paragraph 15(d) of Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution, Section 89 (3)-(8) of the Electoral Act, 2022, and Section 1(1) of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.

Emodamori approached the court after the expiration of the the 14- day ultimatum issued to the electoral body.

He said Nigeria cannot sincerely talk about fighting corruption, without beaming searchlights on how political parties and elections are funded.

“INEC can also not claim to be above board when it lacks the courage to investigate and publish the accounts of such parties for public information as expressly required under our laws”