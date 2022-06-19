Olubadan installs Ganduje, wife as Aare, Yeye Fiwajoye

The Olubadan of Ibadan land Oba Moshood Olalekan Balogun has installed Governor of Kano state Abdullahi Ganduje and his wife as the Aare and Yeye Fiwajoye.

According to Oba Moshood Olalekan Balogun, Ganduje’s reign as the monarch of the ancient city would continue to promote unity and national integration.

He described Ganduje as a man of honor and a bridge builder.

Oba Balogun, who acknowledged his Council members’ cooperation and support since his ascension to the throne last March, also lauded the efforts of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) in ensuring that Ibadan enjoys peaceful reign under his watch.

The event which held in the Mapo Hall was graced by notable personalities, traditional leaders and the All Progressives Congress presidential aspirants Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Other dignitaries present at the programme include; Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, Emir of Rano, Alhaji Jabiru Mohammed, Emir of Karate, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar, Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim, Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Kano state speaker of the House of Assembly and others.

The Governor of Kano Abdullahi Ganduje and his wife Prof Hafsatu Ganduje were conferred with chieftaincy titles in Ibadan, demonstrating cultural and traditional conformity between two ethnic groups.

The Senator representing Oyo south who spoke on behalf of Olubadan said the conferment of the title was to re-establish the bond between both cities.

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Asiwaju Tinubu described the bond of friendship between Kano and Ibadan as uncommon and called for tolerance

After the conferment, the Governor proceeded to another occasion where he was conferred another Islamic title as the Aldeen of Yoruba land.