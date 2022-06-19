World Refugee Day: UNHCR applauds Nigeria for fair treatment of refugees

The United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR has applauded the Nigerian Government for its fair treatment of refugees within its borders.

The Deputy Country Representative spoke with TVC as the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced organised an awareness walk in commemoration of World Refugee Day in Abuja.

June 20th every year is a day set aside by the United Nations to create awareness on the plight of refugees around the world.

Nigeria will mark the occasion with an awareness walk in Abuja organised by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and the Internally Displaced.

The Federal Commissioner reiterated the government’s commitment to the general well-being of refugees, which the UNHCR claims Nigeria is already doing.

With rising conflict, violence, and the harsh effects of climate change, the number of refugees and unplanned displacement is also rising.

It is a collective responsibility to ensure that people on the move have safe access and are not discriminated against.