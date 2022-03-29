Olubadan appoints Mogaji Remi Babalola as New Jagun Balogun Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Mohood Olalekan Balogun, Alli-Okunmade II, has appointed Remi Ibrahim Babalola as the New Jagun Balogun of Ibadanland.



Remi Ibrahim Babalola (RIB) is from Babalola family of Ogidi Compound in Ajegede Oke Ofa Atipe area of Ibadan.

Before his appointment as Jagun Balogun,, he was the Mogaji Ogidi of The Babalola Royal Family in Ajegede Oke-Ofa Atipe Area of Ibadan, Oyo State

He is a Banking and Finance professional with over 30 years’ experience in Risk Asset Management, Liability Generation, Capital market operation and Business Development.

He has served as the Chief Executive Officer of various Investment Companies including, Wema Securities and Finance Plc, Wema Asset Management Limited, Independence Securities Limited and Portfolio Advisers Limited with a Total Asset base of over =N=10 Billion and currently The Chairman of Portfolio Advisers Limited (A member of The Nigeria Stock Exchange)

He is a fellow of The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (FCS) and Association of Investment Advisers & Portfolio Managers (Fiapm), Member of National Institute of Marketing Of Nigeria (NIMN), Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM), Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN), Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria (CPIN) and also The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

Remi has attended numerous local and overseas training which includes Disruptive Strategy in Harvard Business School and Euromoney Treasury Management Courses in the United State of America,

He is an Alumnus of the prestigious Lagos Business School (LBS) and a holder of the primary market certificate from the Reading University ICMA center U.K.

A floor based Stockbroker with Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Masters in Business Administration (major in Finance).

He performs various Community and Social Services through the following organisation: Jericho Businessmen Club of Ibadan where he was a former Vice President Member of Ibadan Foundation, Ikoyi Club 1938 and Lions Club International

He is a member of Nasrul-lahi-il-Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) Board of Trustees and Council member of Fountain University Osogbo.

His appointment takes immediate effect.