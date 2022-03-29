We have Concluded Evacuation of trapped train passengers – KDSG

Evacuation of passengers on the trapped Kaduna-bound train from Abuja according to the Kaduna State Government has been concluded this morning by security forces, officials of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Nigerian Red Cross.

Passengers who sustained injuries, and other fatalities, according to the State Government have been moved to hospitals.

The report of injuries and casualties is contrary to the initial report which stated that all passengers were rescued unhurt.

The passengers were evacuated from different hard-to-reach areas in forests and rocky locations in Audujongom, off the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

As stated on Monday Immediately afetr the attack, the Kaduna State Government is still liaising with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to ascertain the list from the passengers manifest for efficient tracking.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai who commended all those who participated in the evacuation, appealed to the hospitals to attend to the victims diligently.

The Governor also directed the Ministry of Health to be in contact with the hospitals as government will bear the cost of their treatment.

As of the time of this update, search-and-rescue operations are still in progress.