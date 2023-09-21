The Lagos state Police command says the autopsy of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad, has been completed.

The Police made this known on its X (Twitter) page on Thursday night.

Recall that Lagos State Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, had earlier announced that Mohbad’s body was exhumed for autopsy.

“The Police wish to inform the public that the autopsy procedure for Mr Mohbad has been successfully completed,” the Police wrote.

“Furthermore, the information will be provided as soon as the results are available,” it added.



Mohbad’s death, last Tuesday, raised concerns, as an accusing finger was pointed at the Marlian Record Label’s owner, Afeez Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marley.

He has since said he was innocent, and joining in the call for investigation and justice.

Also, there have been allegations and counter-allegations from relatives over Mohbad’s estate.

Nigerians queried why he was buried at Ikorodu in Lagos a day after he died. But his father provided an explanation, saying that the family followed Yoruba custom.

Meanwhile, Nigerian youths have staged peaceful protests across the country to demand justice for him, with a candlelight procession and concert held in Lekki, Lagos, today.