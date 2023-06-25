Sierra Leoneans are awaiting general election results following a tense campaign marred by violence.

There had been concern about potential clashes in the run up to the vote.

On Wednesday, the main opposition party alleged that one of its supporters was shot dead by police, which the police have denied.

Supporters of both main parties have been accused of attacking opponents.

Accusations of election irregularities were also being thrown on Saturday, after the leader of the opposition alleged ballot stuffing and voter suppression in some parts of the country.

However, the electoral body had insisted, in a press conference earlier this week, that they had mechanisms in place to ensure a fair vote. Local media reports that arrests were made.

The election is taking place against the background of a troubled economy, the rising cost of living, and concerns about national unity.

The voters are choosing a president, MPs and councillors in the West African country’s fifth election since the civil war ended in 2002.

The 11-year conflict cost an estimated 50,000 lives, but since then the country has a tradition of largely peaceful, free and credible elections, according to Marcella Samba Sesay, chairperson of the NGO National Elections Watch.

With strong party loyalty among the 3.3 million registered voters, the campaigns have focused on shoring up their parties’ bases rather than articulating and debating policy issues.

“I want a responsible government that will provide jobs, education, improve healthcare and also ensure food security. I expect the new President to work for the nation,” Solomon Beckley from Freetown said.

President Julius Maada Bio, 59, of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) is running for a second five-year term. His main rival among the 12 challengers is Dr Samura Kamara, 72, of the All People’s Congress (APC).

This is a repeat of the race in 2018, which saw Mr Bio narrowly win following a second round run-off.

There has been an uptick in violence compared to five years ago, according to the West Africa Network for Peace-building Sierra Leone. It has counted 109 violent incidents since April.

This week, the APC said one person was killed by security forces as its supporters gathered for a protest at its headquarters in Freetown on Wednesday.

The police alleged the shots were fired from the direction of the APC building.

Dr Kamara has also said that his motorcade came under attack and there were reports that the APC office was set ablaze in the city of Bo last weekend.

The SLPP has said that it too has faced attacks in opposition strongholds.

President Bio has called for “peaceful elections” and “no violence”. The African Union has also expressed concerns over reported incidents of violence and intimidation in parts of the country.