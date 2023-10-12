Liberia’s ballots are being counted in the aftermath of the election in which President George Weah is seeking a second term.

Despite conflicts between competing political factions in the last days of the campaign, local and regional election observers reported that voting was orderly.

Voter turnout was reported to be strong in a campaign overshadowed by the economic crisis and corruption allegations.

The preliminary results will be announced later on Wednesday, according to the election commission.

Mr. Weah is widely regarded as the favorite to win, with former Vice-President Joseph Boakai recognized as his main rival.

But a run-off will be held if no candidate secures more than 50% of the votes cast.

Parallel to the presidential election, parliamentary elections were placed, with around 2.4 million individuals registered to vote.

Floods and muddy roads slowed the delivery of election materials to several distant districts in south-east Liberia.

Some boats hauling electoral officials and equipment collapsed, resulting in the loss of election materials, however voting was extended in those locations, according to the National Elections Commission (NEC).

This is the first time that a generation of young voters, born in peace-time Liberia, voted in national elections.

Two decades ago, a horrific civil war that killed an estimated 250,000 people came to an end.

The election commission is expected to start revealing preliminary results soon, although the final announcement will be made within 15 days.

Mr. Weah, the 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year, entered politics after retiring from football.

He won his first term in 2017 after securing 61% of the vote in a run-off, defeating Mr Boakai.

Analysts believe this is the 78-year-old’s final run for the presidency.

Mr. Boakai has campaigned under the slogan “Rescue,” claiming that the West African state deteriorated under Mr. Weah’s first six years in government.

Mr. Weah has denied his assertions, claiming that he has made tremendous progress in his first term, including the implementation of free tuition for university students.