There’s tension in Abia State as residents await the result of the 2023 Governorship elections.

All eyes are now on the State as the ruling party, PDP and Labour Party are in a tensed neck and neck race for the government house.

Amid accusation and counter accusation by the parties the collation of 10 Local governments have been done and results announced

Following the adjournment yesterday collation is yet to resume today

There has been some confusion with ten LGs already collected and seven more to go.

Meanwhile in Enugu state, Protesters have now taken over different sites around the State collation centre .

TVCNews can confirm that 48 hours after the Enugu state gubernatorial election, a protest has rocked the coal city demanding that INEC declare the winner of the election.

Returning officer after collation of results in the 17 local government postponed declaring a winner over alleged over voting NKANU EAST local Government .

