Governor of Borno state, Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the release of N14.9 million as grants to about 149 firemen operating under both the federal and state fire services.

This is in recognition of swift responses by firemen who quenched a major fire outbreak at Gamboru Market in Maiduguri, preventing destruction from escalating to the magnitude witnessed two weeks ago at the Maiduguri Monday market.

The Governor who visited the headquarters of the Borno State Fire Service in Maiduguri said he was impressed with their gallantry.

He also appreciated them for doing great work.

The Gamboru fire market incident occurred on Saturday, March 18.

The beneficiaries comprised 60 firemen working with Borno State Government, 49 working with the Federal Fire Service, as well as 38 volunteer firefighters.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum during his visit directed the employment of 38 volunteer- firemen in the Borno State Fire Service as permanent staff.