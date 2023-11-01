A fire outbreak, on Wednesday, engulfed popular Ladipo Plank Market in the Orile area of Lagos State, destroying goods and property.

According to the Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, the fire incident was reported at 12:15 a.m.

In a statement issued, Adeseye said “the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service swiftly responded to and successfully extinguished a severe overnight fire at the renowned Ladipo Pako Market located on Iganmu Road, Orile, Lagos.

Advertisement

“The fire, which was first reported at 00:15hrs, prompted a coordinated effort from fire crews stationed at Sari Iganmu, Ajegunle, Ilupeju, and Bolade Stations of the Agency.

Advertisement

“The Ladipo Pako Market, known for its sawmill and trading in building materials, became engulfed in flames due to the presence of highly combustible materials, including inflammatory wood polish, exacerbated by the dry weather conditions.

“Despite these challenges, the skilled firefighters efficiently managed to bring the situation under control.”

The statement added that, the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined and will be revealed following the completion of the mop-up operation, which is currently in the dampening down stage.

Additionally, a thorough enumeration of the affected properties and associated costs will be conducted.The operation was further supported by the Federal Fire Service and LASEMA, with security backup provided by the Nigerian Police Force.

Advertisement

No casualties were recorded during this operation. Further update will be provided as they become available.