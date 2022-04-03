Fire guts Odo Eran plank market in Lagos

A plank market at Odo Eran Bus Stop Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos, was consumed by a fire early Sunday morning.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service confirmed this in a statement to Newsmen.

The fire was alleged to have begun at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials from the Ikeja and Alausa Fire Stations allegedly responded with help from other emergency responders to put out the raging fire, despite the fact that the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Adeseye Margaret confirmed the incident to newsmen, saying the service received a distress call and responded quickly.

“Due to the intensity and nature of the combustible materials involved in the fire, which was alerted through the State’s Command and Control portal at 03:37 Sunday wee hours, the Ikeja and Alausa Fire Stations responded with backup from other emergency responders,” Margaret explained.

She, also confirmed that no casualty was recorded in the incident.

“Although the cause of the Fire is yet to be ascertained as officials of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and others remain on top of the situation and will provide necessary updates as situation demands,” the agency added.