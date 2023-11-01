Commercial flights have commenced operation at Danbaba Suntai Airport Jalingo, seven months after the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority shut down its operation for non-compliance with its safety rules.

Governor Agbu Kefas took up the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Airport facilities after engaging stakeholders in the sector in order to meet up with the rules set by Aviation authorities.

The residents of Taraba state no longer have to travel to neighboring Adamawa state to board flights as commercial flights have resumed operations in Jalingo.

This will save travelers from road accidents and transportation costs by going to the neighboring state to board their flight.

The Kefas administration met the airport closed when it came on board but has been able to meet some conditions for its reopening and others will be done in phases.

The airport management spoke on the rehabilitation projects and the effort of the state government to keep to safety rules.

Passengers express joy over the reopening of the Jalingo Airport which has put an end to the three-hour journey to Yola, Adamawa State capital to take a flight.

The Nigeria Airforce Personnel have also visited the airport for inspection after Governor Kefas visit to their Headquarters in Abuja to partner the force to provide security in Taraba State.

Some areas affected that led to the rehabilitation of the airport facilities and extension of the runway include: construction of perimeter fence, provision of fire tender, provision of a standard ambulance and installation of communication equipment at the control tower.

Others include: training and retraining of personnel, installation of screening machines at the departure hall, and the installation of lights to enable the landing and takeoff of aircrafts at night.