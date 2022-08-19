AMAC poll: Group urges candidates to accept outcome in good faith

Leaders of various political parties have come together to encourage candidates who took part in the just concluded chairmanship elections for AMAC municipal council, to accept results in good faith. The appeal was made at a press conference by a Coalition of Political Parties in Abuja.

Nigeria‘s Political environment is very tough one because every competitor goes into the contest with a “winner takes all” approach.

Analysts believe this is tied to the financial commitments they make which becomes a wasted investment if they lose.

The Nation’s political environment encourages, making it easy for politicians to employ all forms of tactics to win and non-governmental organisation is raising awareness on the need for politics to be clean and based on patriotism, leadership by example , and not taking the laws into one’s hands.

One of the contestants, Eric Ibe, urged others to take the tribunal’s judgement which ruled in favour of APC candidate Murtala Usman Karshi, as the winner of February 12 2022 elections, in good faith.

They urge the candidate from the People ‘s Democratic Party, Christopher Zakka Maikalangu to accept defeat and move on in order for peace to reign.

Politicians are encouraged to channel their energy into new strategies that will help them win future elections.