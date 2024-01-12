The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC has appealed to its members and supporters across the state to remain calm and law abiding especially as the Supreme Court delivers its judgment on Governorship election today in Abuja.

A Statement signed by its spokesperson, Yusus Idris says this follows the outcome of a meeting with security agencies ahead of Fridays judgement.

The statement says security agencies has vowed to deal decisively with anyone cought with any form of arm or weapon before or after the judgement, nothing that the person will face the full wrath of the law

The statement however says the Zamfara APC Chairman Tukur Danfulani also add his voice to the call, appeal for calm and understanding by all

Danfulani notes with appreciation the way and manner the APC supporters have been conducting themselves even when they were provoked and urges them to remain steadfast in their good behaviors in maintaining law and order which is the party’s watchword.

“We are calling on all our party supporters especially the Youth Wing to remain law abiding and be prayerful for the success of the APC and do not engage their self in any form of violence no matter what” Danfulani Said.

Mr Danfulani promised to cooperate with security agencies to have a peaceful Zamfara at all times.