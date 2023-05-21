Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has urged aspirants vying for National Assembly leadership positions to prioritize the success of the incoming administration by working together and respecting the decisions made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President-Elect.

Governor Wike suggests that by doing so, the incoming administration will have a better chance of achieving its goals.

He also advised the President-Elect to assemble a capable and effective team, emphasizing the importance of considering individuals based on their capacity and character.

The Rivers state governor spoke in Kaduna State on Saturday at a book presentation ‘Putting People First: The El-Rufai Years’, written honor and highlight the governor’s landmark achievements during his tenure.

Dignitaries at the event include the representative of the President Elect, senator Uba Sani, the Governor elect of Kaduna state, senior Businessman Arthur Eze and others.

Kogi APC suspends igalamela/odolu executives over anti-party activities

The kogi state chapter of the all progressives congress has ordered the immediate suspension of the entire party executives at the ward and local government levels in igalamela/odolu local government area

The party in a statement alleged that some executives where involved anti-party activities and financial inducement in an attempt to weaken the party

The kogi state secretary of the all progressives congress Emmanuel Joshua said, some of the executives are currently under investigation

The APC has now ordered officials of the party from the wards to the local government levels in igalamela/odolu local government area to submit all party materials in their possession to state secretariat in lokoja and seize forthwith to operate as executives with immediate effect.

The party said it will setup a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the party pending the report of the investigating committee