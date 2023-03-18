Nasarawa state governor Abdullahi Sule has commended the conduct of the elections in the State.

The governor who voted alongside his wife at the Motor park polling unit 0002 in his hometown Gudi , in the Akwanga local government area says the exercise has been peaceful and security has been good.

Advertisement

Against the backdrop of the losses incurred by the ruling party in the presidential and National Assembly elections in Nasarawa state, the governor said he will accept the outcome of today’s polls.

He however remains positive of his win in the elections.

Advertisement