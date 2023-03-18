The minister for works, Babatunde Raji Fashola has expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing voting exercise.

He said the large turnout of voters at his polling unit (032 ) Itolo, Surulere,is an indication that voters are ready to exercise their franchise .

He also commended INEC for the noticeable improvements noting that the electoral umpire is conducting election for 36 states which is not a small feat.

Mr Fashola added that INEC is now experienced based on previous conducts of elections in the country.