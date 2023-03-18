The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ogun State, Niyi Ijalaye, says the exercise began on time across the state and that he is pleased with the current situation.

He stated that there have been no reports of late material arrivals or major changes from the three senatorial districts as of yet.

He also stated that the security situation is fine for the time being and that he does not anticipate any major breaches during the exercise.

He also expressed optimism that people will turn out more than they did during the presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Voting has also commenced at polling unit 012 admiralty way lekki phase one, Eti-Osa local government area of Lagos State.

Officials and election materials arrived early to the waiting arms of eagerly waiting voters who already assigned themselves numbers and seated patiently to cast their ballots.

It was an impressive turnout of some sort as both old and young thronged the unit as early as 7 am.

At the time TVC News visited at exactly 9am, poll has opened but officials were arranging their materials including three BVAS for accreditation.

To prevent incidence of void votes, officials explained the voting process and the proper way of thumb printing as security agencies were on ground to prevent breakdown of law and order.

One of the side attractions at the unit is the provision of barbecue and drinks for refreshment.

A voter Samuel Egube is hopeful that the exercise would be an improvement on the February 25th presidential and National Assembly elections.