Voting has ended in most polling units Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, according to reports reaching TVC News.

This is as result of low turn out of voters to several polling units in the state.

There was no issues of BVAS failure in most polling units.

Areas where voting has ended are waiting for hours of sorting by INEC officials.

Reports coming in from BIU local council which is about 190 km away from Maiduguri also revealled that there’s a fire outbreak at the central market.