Accreditation and voting commenced few minutes past 8am.at Amatutu-Agulu ward 019 in Anaocha council area of Anambra state, being the polling unit of the Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi.

The turn out is obviously low compared to the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly election.

Many analysts believe that today’s poll will be the battle for the Soul of the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA that is presently being challenge by the Labour Party.

Meanwhile, In Kano, youths were seen playing football on the streets. They say they do not have their PVC and have been told to stay away from Voting Areas