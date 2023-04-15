Voting is in progress in most Polling Units in Gusau, Tsafe, Gummi and Bukkuyum Local Government areas where the supplementary election is taking place

Election in Zamfara Central Senatorial Zone, Gusau/Tsafe and Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituencies were declared Inconclusive by INEC, during the February 25th National Assembly elections due to irregularities in some registration areas and polling units.

Though there’s voter apathy in most of the polling units we visited

Some of the Electorates attribute it to lack of adequate sensitization on the supplementary Elections.

KANO VOTES IN SUPPLEMENTARY POLLS

Voting has commenced at the 15 Local Government Areas of Kano State, Northwest Nigeria where supplementary elections are scheduled.

The rerun elections are been conducted in the state amidst water-tight security.

At Fagge Local Government, the election witnesses large turn out of voters.

Some of the voters who spoke to TVC express delight and optimism for a free, fair and credible polls.