The Lagos State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) today held a mock accreditation exercise of voters in six selected Local Government Areas.

the exercise was to test the functionality of the BI-Modal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) ahead of the 2023 general election in the state.

The exercise happens in six selected local government areas, Ikorodu, Somolu, Eti-Osa, Surulere, Agege and Ikeja.

The INEC Mock Accreditation in Ikorodu was Hitchfree as Eligible Voters turned out at the two designated Centers to Participate in the Exercise.

At the 2 designated Polling Units for the Exercise in Ikorodu,LG Primary School, Ipakodo and United High School Eligible Voters Turned Out to Some Level for the Exercise which was a Smooth one according to Officials.

However the not too Impressive Turnout of Eligible Voters at one of the Polling Units according to an APC Party chieftain requires urgent attention of Party leaders.

INEC says all the Over 3,000 BVAS Machine that will be deployed for the Mock Exercise will be Configured before February 25 Election.

INEC Conducts Mock Accreditation in Oyo.

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Oyo state says it has no doubt that the introduction of the modern technology, particularly the Bimodal Voter Registration System will contribute immensely to the success of the elections.

The Resident Electoral commission Rahmon Adeniran gave the assurance while monitoring a mock accreditation exercise in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The mock accreditation exercise of voters is important in order to test the functionality of the Bi-modal Accreditation System(BVAS) ahead of the 2023 General Election in the country.

In Oyo state, the exercise was conducted in six local government areas, with two local governments selected by each from the three senatorial districts in the state.

the state Resident Electoral Commissioner Rahmon Adeniran accompanied by representatives from security agencies carried out, on the spot assessment in some polling units to monitor the process and ascertain the functionality of the device.

Residents and observers who also monitored the process in some of the polling units commended the process, saying INEC is ready for the poll.

The six selected local government across the senatorial districts include Akinyele, Atiba, Iseyin, Ogbomosho North, Ibadan North and Ido local Government.

INEC Mock Accreditation: Low Turnout In Calabar

Calabar Municipality Area Council of Cross River State recorded low turnout of voters at the Mock accreditation exercise conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

– INEC Head of media and voter education, Anthonia Nwobi said the reason for the exercise was to test run the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS machines for the election.

Four polling units had been designated in each Senatorial districts of the state, including Bakassi and Calabar Municipality in Southern Cross River State monitored by our crew.

Some of the accredited voters who spoke with described the exercise as smooth as the image and data capturing was fast.

European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) were also on ground to monitor the exercise in Calabar and Bakassi Local government areas.

LAGOS APC STORM MARKKETS TO CANVASS VOTES FOR TINUBU, SANWOOLU

The Directorate of the Lagos State Assembly Aspirants of the Independent Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress has started the market to market campaign to galvanise votes for the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Governor of the State, Babajide Sanwoolu.

Members of the directorate stormed the Onigbogbo market in Ikeja Local Government where they were well received by the market men and women.

The Central Coordinator of the Directorate, Adeyinka Odukoya said the idea is to capture about three million votes for both Asiwaju and Sanwoolu in the next election.

He added that they would visit major markets in all 20 local governments of the state.