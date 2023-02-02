The Independent National Electoral Commission says over-voting will continue to mar the Country’s election until Voters in connivance with Politicians stop bypassing the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mutiu Agboke was addressing a stakeholders meeting ahead of the mock accreditation to be conducted on Saturday 4th of February.

The State Election Petitions Tribunal on Friday last week declared Adegboyega Oyetola as the duly elected Governor of the State in the election held on the 16th of July last year.

The majority Judgement agreed with the Petitioners that over-voting occured in 10 local Governments during the election.

At a stakeholders meeting, Mutiu Agboke warned politicians and voters to shun bypassing BVAS on the election day.

He said “If INEC has introduced BVAS for the sanctity of accreditation and process, how then was over voting recorded on election day”.

According to him, the issue of over voting was not occasioned or orchestrated by BVAS.

He added that over voting was occasioned by fraudulent people who came to vote on election day.

The commission plans to hold mock accreditation of eligible voters on Saturday in six local Governments across the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

Chairmen of Political Parties, heads of Security Agencies, Civil Society Organisations, the National Orientation Agency and religious leaders were all in attendance.

Commissioner of Police, Osun state, Kehinde Longe said the mock is to test run how effective and efficient the exercise will be on election day.

The mock accreditation will hold in Osogbo in Owolu in Osun Central Senatorial District, Ede North and Egbedore in Osun West Senatorial District as well as Ife North and Ife Central in Osun East.