The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed Saturday 4th of February as the date to conduct mock accreditation of voters in 436 polling units.



INEC believes Doing so will help to reassure the public of the robustness of its system and to strengthen the processes ahead of the General Election.

But a coalition of civil society organizations is calling for an extension to the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards to ensure young Nigerians, especially students are not disenfranchised.

INEC is gradually ticking all the boxes in its 2023 general election timetable and schedule.

This meeting with Resident Electoral commissioners is to appraise the level of preparedness and strengthen strategies ahead of the next month’s election.

INEC says it has taken delivery of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines for the election.

The effectiveness of this device is critical to the success of the election.

This is why INEC wants to test-run the BVAS in 436 polling units across the country.

The Chairman of INEC admits that there is some level of difficulties faced by registered voters in the ongoing collection of permanent voter cards.

He says the electoral commission will not hesitate to consider additional measures to ensure that every valid registered voter gets their PVc ahead of the general election.

There is already pressure piling on INEC to extend the deadline for the collection of PVCs .

They also want the National university commission to ensure there are no exams in the week of elections so that students can vote.

But INEC insists it is encouraged by the determination of registered voters nationwide to collect their PVCs and the actual level of collection so far, especially in Lagos state which has the highest number of registered voters in the country.

For now, the deadline for the collection of PVCs is the 29th of January until perhaps INEC bows to pressure and considers another deadline extension.

GROUP CHARGES WOMEN ON PARTICIPATION IN POLITICS

Women have been challenged to take advantage of the media to level out the gap of women’s visibility in politics.

A women group is taking up the responsibility of training young women on the rudiments of taking up leadership positions to enhance more women participation in Politics.

Nigeria is one of the countries with the lowest rate of female representation in politics.

A report by the gender strategy advancement international put the national average of women’s participation in governance in Nigeria at 6.7% despite women accounting for 49.4% of the total population with the mean age of women involved in political processes set at 55 years.

Of the 4,259 contestants for the presidential and National Assembly seat in the 2023 elections, only 381 are women with 5 states of the 36 states having female candidates contesting for a seat at the National Assembly.

This is why this female group is training young women on the need to take leadership positions.

Ene Oshaba is a development journalist, she not happy that young ladies do not use the Internet to their advantage.

She challenges them to intentionally use the media to drive their leadership ambitions.

Gender discrimination, lack of economic resources and lack of support for females, are some of the causes for the gender gap in female participation in leadership.

TINUBU ASSURES BENUE RESIDENTS OF A BETTER NIGERIA

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reassured Benue people that there is hope for a better Nigeria if he is voted for.

He made these comments at the Presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress in Makurdi.

Arriving the Pa Aku stadium in Makurdi is the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He is escorted by the Minsiter of special Duties and governmental affairs, George Akume and other top APC delegates.

He is introduced by the Minister of special Duties and governmental affairs.

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu reassures the Benue people of Hope that Nigeria will be a better place in all sectors when voted for

He urges the Benue people to acquire their PVCs in order to achieve the party’s goal.

