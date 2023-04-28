An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo has fixed the 2nd of May, 2023 to rule on an application seeking to set aside the Peoples Democratic Party, ward and local government congresses conducted on the 18th and 19th of April, 2023.



The application, filed by eight members of the party led by Segun Odekunmi against the PDP and its Caretaker Chairman, Akindele Adekunle, was heard today by Justice Ayo Oyebiyi.

Justice Ayo Oyebiyi had earlier restrained the PDP from forging ahead with the conduct of the proposed congresses pending the determination of a suit before the court bordering on the suspension of some PDP members.

Counsel to the plaintiffs, Edmond Biri-Omoni said he had filed an application seeking a reversal of all actions carried out by the PDP in contempt of the earlier Court order.

On his part, counsel to the defendants, Hashim Abioye, stated that the suit borders on the internal affairs of the PDP, which the court does not have the jurisdiction to rule on.

He prayed the court to throw out the application.