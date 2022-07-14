Osun 2022: Court dismisses suit seeking to disqualify Governor Oyetola

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the suit seeking the disqualification of governor of Osun State Adegboyega Oyetola as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, in the 16th July governorship election scheduled to hold in the state.

Delivering Judgement, Justice Inyang Ekwo stated that the plaintiff ( Moshood Adeoti), failed to support the process with relevant laws, and as such, showed no cause of action in the suit which makes the suit a gross abuse of court process.

Advertisement

Justice Inyang adds that said suit instituted, falls outside the scope of section 87(9) of the Electoral act and section 22 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

Moshood Adeoti, a former Secretary to the Government of Osun state during the Aregbesola Administration, had challenged the emergence of Adegboyega Oyetola as the candidate of the APC in the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Advertisement