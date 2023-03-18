The Independent National Electoral Commission Lagos State wishes to inform the general public that the Governorship / House of Assembly Election held today Saturday 18th March, 2023 could not hold at Eight (8) Polling Units at Victoria Garden City Estate in Eti Osa Local Government Area.

This Press Release has become imperative to clear the allegation and accusation currently in circulation. It is also pertinent to state that the Adhoc Staff engaged (NYSC Corp Members) for the conduct of the Presidential/ National Assembly Election held on 25th February, 2023 were traumatized due to extended work hours (as late as 4:00am on 26th February, 2023) which was hazardous to the general well-being of the Adhoc Staff.

In view of this incidence and in order to forestall the previous occurrence the Electoral Officer for Eti-Osa was directed to reach a compromise with the Management of VGC to hold today’s Governorship/ House of Assembly Election in front of the Estate Gate but to the Commission’s dismay the residents refused to come out to vote despite the deployment of Police and Military to the area to ensure safety and enhance peace in the environment during and after the election today 18th March 2023.

Following consultation with the Commission, it was decided that the election be rescheduled to hold at VGC Eti-Osa LGA tomorrow Sunday 19th March, 2023 between the hours of 8:30am and 2:30pm.

Members of the Public should please note that the number of Registered Voters at VCG is Six Thousand and Twenty Four (6,024) while the number of PVCs Collected was Five Thousand Six Hundred and Twenty Four (5,624)

The Independent National Electoral Commission as a law abiding corporate Institution will never disenfranchise voters from performing their civic responsibility and voting for the candidate of their choice.

INEC enjoins the good people of VGC to be orderly and law abiding during the conduct of the rescheduled election tomorrow 19th March, 2023.