Voters in some polling units in Eti-Osa Local government area of Lagos State are insisting that results of their units must be uploaded before they would allow poll officials to go.

The situation is playing out here at unit 058 lekki admiralty way and other centers where sorting and counting of votes have been concluded but polls officials are not allowed to leave.

Their action is apparently triggered by the controversy surrounding their initial failure of the independent national electoral commission to upload results of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections on its IReV portal.

Some of the voters told TVC news that their long standing in the queue will amount to a waste of precious time if results of their votes are not uploaded right from their polling units.