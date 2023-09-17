More than 500 women in Eti-osa constituency have benefited from a free skill acquisition programme, an initiative of their representative at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The programme, targeted at indigents in the area for three months.

From fashion designing to catering, hairdressing, soap making among other skills, more women in Eti-osa area of Lagos are becoming proud business owners through the training acquired here.

It’s the GOY Skill Acquisition programme, an initiative introduced by their representative at the state house assembly.

The three month vocational training is to assist women cope with current economic challenges.

The Scheme captures different crafts.

In this Class, participants are exposed to both theoretical and practical skills in fashion designing.

The catering class looks engaging as the students comprising women of different age groups, work together to achieve tasty and refreshing snacks.

Many of the participants like Hawau Musa can’t wait to begin to convert the knowledge acquired here into money.

The Hausa speaking indigents in the area also spoke about the value added within a short period.

The lawmaker says trainings like this will go a long way in making more people, especially women, self employed which will in turn boost the economy.

