The demolition of illegal structures in Ogombo, Eti Osa Constituency was halted on Friday by the State House of Assembly’s Majority Leader, Noheem Babatunde Adams, for unknown reasons.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Gbolahan Owoduni Oki had earlier briefed the press in his office lamenting the level of lawlessness in the area, as most buildings do not have the necessary document for construction and ordered his enforcement team to pull down as many structures as earlier earmarked for demolition.

However, upon arrival at the Community, the Lawmaker representing Eti Osa 1 at the State House of Assembly, Noheem Babatunde Adams told the Leader in charge of enforcement that no demolition exercise can be carried out in the area.

In a dramatic twist however, several phone calls from one end to another went on for over one hour.

Thugs from the area had converged in their numbers, and some concerned residents alongside community leaders came in their hundreds.

At some point, Some enforcement officers and Journalists were threatened with charms despite the heavy presence of the Police.

With the environment getting increasingly tense, journalists were forced to flee the site for fear of being attacked, and as of the time of reporting this story, it is unclear whether the demolition would be completed and what the legislator’s position is on the topic.