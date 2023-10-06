Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja has sentenced the kidnappers of a senior advocate of Nigeria Mike Ozekhome to 20 years imprisonment.

The court found Kelvin Onairah and Frank Azuekor guilty of kidnapping for ransom.

They were also found guilty of accessory to an act of terrorism, aiding and abetting escapees and conspiracy to commit terrorist acts.

The court has however found Micheal Omonigho not guilty of of providing support for the commission of terrorist acts.

By way of alocutus the defendant’s pleas for leniency and prayed the court to hand the minimum sentences to them.

The Trial Judge admonished the defendants that being disadvantaged in society is not a ticket to committing crimes, as no one has the right to vent their frustration on other citizens.

“Nobody has the right to vent their frustration on other citizens”, she said.

She adds that even though the nature of their offence demands sentencing to death or life imprisonment, she took into consideration the fact that they have been in the custody of the DSS since 2013.

With the sentence, they are to spend only 10 years imprisonment

The defendant are to be transferred to Kuje correctional center.