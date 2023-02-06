The Independent National Electoral Commission has conducted mock accreditation of Voters using the Bimodal Voters Accreditation system in Kano state.

The exercise took place in the three senatorial districts of the state.

Resident of Kano state converged on various voting points to partake in the mock accreditation exercise conducted by the independent national electoral Commission, INEC.

The electoral body conducted the mock exercise using the new bimodal voter accreditation system, BVAS in the three senatorial districts.

INEC officials toured various voting points where the mock exercise took place.

Their first point of call was a primary school, one of the polling units.

The independent National Electoral Commission officials would continue their assessment to other places spread across the state.

At another polling unit, officials also inspected the process, they expressed satisfaction that the process encountered little or no challenges.

Resident Electoral Commissioner, Kano, Abdul Zango said the procedure so far is being followed, the BVAS is efficient and everyone is encouraged and hope that on election day nothing will fail.

INEC National Commissioner Abdullahi Abdul said nothing has failed so far and nothing will fail on election day.

A resident who witnessed the BVAS machine test expressed hope that the 2023 elections would be fair and credible.

The INEC officials asked the electorate to have confidence in the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, machine and that the February and march elections will be hitch free.