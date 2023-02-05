The Directorate of the Lagos State Assembly Aspirants of the Independent Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress has started the market to market campaign to galvanise votes for the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Governor of the State, Babajide Sanwoolu.

Members of the directorate stormed the Onigbongbo market in Ikeja Local Government where they were well received by the market men and women.

The Central Coordinator of the Directorate, Adeyinka Odukoya said the idea is to capture about three million votes for both Asiwaju and Sanwoolu in the next election.

He added that they would visit major markets in all 20 local governments of the state.

TINUBU IS MY CANDIDATE, HE WILL DO WELL – BUHARI

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a Committed Nigerian and will continue to enjoy his unflinching support.

The President made the declaration at the presidential rally of the APC held in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

It’s a day of jubilation for supporters of the of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State.

The party’s presidential campaign train is at this rally to solicit for the support of the people of the state.

The presence of President Muhammadu Buhari adds color to the event and is rejigging the faith of party supporters to be steadfast in their support for the Presidential Candidate of the party.

At the rally the president describes Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a committed Nigerian and expresses his unflinching support for his candidacy.

The APC Presidential Candidate assures Nigerians that his administration will inject policies that will grow the economy and lift Nigerians out of poverty.

He extols the leadership qualities of the president and describes insinuations of a rift between him and the president as the handiwork of mischief makers.

Party leaders and support groups are convinced that with the large turnout of supporters, the party will coast to victory.

The statement by the president has put to rest insinuations that he is not in support of the candidacy of party’s presidential candidate.

INEC HOLDS MOCK ACCREDITATION IN LAGOS

The Lagos State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) today held a mock accreditation exercise of voters in six selected Local Government Areas.

the exercise was to test the functionality of the BI-Modal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) ahead of the 2023 general election in the state.

The exercise happens in six selected local government areas, Ikorodu, Somolu, Eti-Osa, Surulere, Agege and Ikeja.

The INEC Mock Accreditation in Ikorodu was Hitchfree as Eligible Voters turned out at the two designated Centers to Participate in the Exercise.

At the 2 designated Polling Units for the Exercise in Ikorodu,LG Primary School, Ipakodo and United High School Eligible Voters Turned Out to Some Level for the Exercise which was a Smooth one according to Officials.

However the not too Impressive Turnout of Eligible Voters at one of the Polling Units according to an APC Party chieftain requires urgent attention of Party leaders.

INEC says all the Over 3,000 BVAS Machine that will be deployed for the Mock Exercise will be Configured before February 25 Election.

SOUTHWEST APC VICE CHAIRMAN SAYS TINUBU WILL WIN THE REGION

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the South-West, Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke has urged the leaders of the party to work assiduously for the victory of the party presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forth coming elections.

Specifically, Kekemeke urged President Muhammudu Buhari to ensure that the party does not return to the opposition.

According to him, the president must demonstrate more commitment to the campaign of the party’s presidential candidate.

He said members of the party in the southwest have resolved to embark on door to door campaign from now to the election day.