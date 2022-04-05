Saraki, Others visit Governor Makinde, canvass consensus for PDP Ticket

Some stakeholders in the People’s Democratic Party say they are working hand in hand ensure a consensus Presidential candidate of the party that will rescue the country from insecurity and economic crisis and other problems.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki made this known while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan at after a meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde.

Senator Saraki who led the governors of Bauchi, Bala Muhammed and Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwaal and Senator Aliyu Ayatudeen said all hands must be on deck to salvage the situation the country outbid it’s present troubles.

He maintained that there is need for unity of purpose among leaders and members of the party, saying all aspirants under the umbrella of the party are prepared to subject themselves to a consensus arrangement.

The former Senate President disclosed that since the focus of the party is centred on providing credible and people-oriented government for Nigerians, all aspirants are ready to abide with the position of the party.

In his response, Governor Seyi Makinde said the meeting was fruitful, noting that Nigerians should take the party seriously since it has been working on coming up with a presidential candidate who would be acceptable to all.

Makinde declared that the consensus arrangement still remained intact, adding that it would ensure that people understand the arrangement and any confusion that arises would be addressed.