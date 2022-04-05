Normalcy Returns after Amotekun, Soldiers clash over seized cows in Ondo

Operatives of Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps and soldiers from the 32 Artillery Brigade on Tuesday evening clashed over the seizure of over 100 cows for violating the state’s anti-grazing law.

Amotekun operatives had seized the cows after acting on distress calls from farmers in Oke Aro area of Akure that their crops have been destroyed.

Some soldiers stormed the area and prevented the cows from being taken away over claims that the cows belong to their officers in the barracks

However the issue has been resolved between the two security operatives.

This development was confirmed by the state commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye.



Mr. Adeleye described the incident as a minor disagreement between the officers of the two security outfits.

He said ” it has been resolved amicably adding that “it was the arrested herders that hid under the soldiers to cause misunderstanding between the security outfits. I can confirm to you that the cows have been released to us”