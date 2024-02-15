Former Governor of old Anambra State Jim Nwobodo has condemned the act demonstrated by the Independent National Electoral Officials in the Enugu South 1 Rescheduled By-election.

The octogenarians made his position known to Newsmen after the By-election was halted, at the Uwani Secondary School and Robertson Primary School, Enugu

He challenged the INEC authorities to mediate in the rescheduled By-election, affirming the position that voting did not hold in the 8 polling units.

After the withdrawal of. INEC personnel at the voting center, for voters’ refusing to turn up to participate, based on allegations that INEC brought fake results sheet to conduct the exercise.

INEC however holds that the election was stalled due to alleged disruption of the exercise by hoodlums.

The commission posted this on its X official handle, maintained that the act was unfortunate, because it obstructed the exercise from holding

