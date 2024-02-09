Governor Ahmadu Fintiri says his administration will prosecute former Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC)Hudu Ari over his undemocratic activities during the last governorship election in the state.

The Governor disclosed this in a state broadcast and assured the people that government owes it a duty to prosecute those who connived with Suspended Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Ari over their actions in the 2023 governorship election.

The recent supreme court judgment that affirmed Governor Ahmadu Fintiri as the winner of the governorship poll is expected to put an end to all litigation with regards to 2023 governorship race In Adamawa state.

Interestingly the All Progressives Congress and Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri are on the same page about the need to take legal action against those that played antidemocratic roles in 2023 gubernatorial polls in the state.

While the All Progressives Congress in the state said that he has put in the place a mechanism to unravel those of it’s member that connived with the former state REC to illegally declared the party’s candidate winner of the poll, Governor Fintiri says any individual that connived with the rec will not go unpunished.

The Governor in a state-wide broadcast said the Supreme Court in its judgement condemned the action of the suspended REC as an act of“irresponsibility and criminality.

According Governor Fintiri, it is no longer in contest that Adamawa state is a state for the Peoples’ Democratic Party as affirmed both at the polls and in the courts.

He said this is also evident in the latest victory of the PDP at the Mayo – Belwa Constituency House of Assembly rerun election .

Governor Fintiri assured that his administration will continue to serve the people well through people oriented policies and projects such as free education, provision of healthcare, urban and rural infrastructure, women and youths empowerment among others

Governor Fintiri promises Adamawa residents more divided of democracy following supreme court ruling that affirmed his victory