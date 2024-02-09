The Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial Level says the commission will continue to maintain diplomacy and dialogue for the three member states to return back to ECOWAS.

On the 28th of January, three member states, Niger, Mail and Burkina Faso withdrew from ECOWAS.

This came as a shock for many , as these countries still are also politically and economically unstable, following several military coups and counter-coups.

This Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial Level is deliberating on the issues and hopes to resolve it.

The commission said the 3 member states withdrawal from ECOWAS did not take into account the conditions stipulated in the 1993 ECOWAS Revised Treaty, and the implications this will have on citizens in the affected member states.

The extraordinary session also reviewed the unfolding situation in Senegal and adopted a plan to navigate the complexities.

For ECOWAS, Sustainable regional integration is not only about economic advancement but also political stability, peace, and security.

On the part of the African union, they urged the 3 member states to continue dialogue with ECOWAS, as they also committed to backing the regional body’s decision.