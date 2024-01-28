Burkina Faso, Mali and the Niger Republic have all pulled out of the regional grouping ECOWAS.

Their withdrawal from the Economic Community Of West African States, ECOWAS, came at the end of a meeting between the 3 Countries in Ougadougou the Burkina Faso capital.

The withdrawal according to a terse statement after the meeting was to safeguard their sovereignty, be in conformity with the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the 3 Countries.

The accused the regional Bloc of moving away from the ideals of its founding fathers through the imposition of inhumane sanctions on brother nations and interference in their internal affairs.

The Countries of Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali have been under pressure from the West African regional body, ECOWAS, following unconstitutional takeover of government in the two Countries over the last two years.