Over 3,500 incidents of terrorist attacks were recorded in the Ecowas region in 2023 with Burkina Faso having the highest with over 9000 Fatalities



This, according to the ECOWAS Commissioner of Political Affairs, Peace and Security has made Burkina Faso overtake Afghanistan as the most terrorised country in the world

The Sahel region has been of great concern over issues of insecurity

This seem to be on the increase as Burkina Faso is experiencing alarming cases of attacks, the attacks, compounded by political insecurity has a great impact on food security.

At a media briefing, the Commissioner of Political affairs, peace and security highlighted some of the political challenges in the region.

He used the opportunity to remind the region that its strength lies in all its 15 member states and its cross border collaboration

He is optimistic that the Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso has enough time to reconsider its letter of exit

On Senegal, he says ECOWAS will deploy short and long term observers to the country in in few days as election campaigns begins on Saturday, 9th of March

Looking into the future of ECOWAS region, he says it is important ECOWAS re-examines its partnerships with other countries to fit the reality of the younger community citizens and also fight fake news, mis and disinformation by telling its own stories.