The Kaduna State Government has disputed reports made by a national newspaper that it has employed private negotiators to ensure the safe return of schoolchildren abducted in the Kuriga locality.

The administration restated its policy of not negotiating with terrorists or criminal elements.

Governor Uba Sani, through his Chief Press Secretary Mohammed Lawal, challenged the report’s accuracy, calling it inaccurate and mischievous.

They emphasize the potential negative impact of spreading misinformation on the present security situation and advise the media to be cautious while reporting on sensitive topics.

About 287 pupils were reportedly kidnapped from the LEA Primary School in Kuriga town of Chukun Local Government Area in Kaduna State on Thursday by suspected terrorists.